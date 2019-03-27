SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (Fox Carolina) - A Spartanburg County judge has granted 68 year-old Linda Huntley a $125,000 bond.
One Upstate family said that's not enough given her charges.
Huntley is accused of gunning down 24 year-old Alexandra Toney with her two kids sitting just feet away in the backseat.
"Alex was a good mother," Tracy Crowe, Toney's mother, cried. "Her children were in the car with her, they had to witness her being killed."
The shooting happened back in February and deputies said the crime may have centered around drugs. Deputies said she admitted to the shooting and faces a murder charge and four counts of attempted murder.
Wednesday, Toney's family rallied together after learning of the decision to grant Huntley's bond. The judge's order states that if Huntley bonds out she'll have to be monitored by GPS and can't make any contact with Toney's family.
"The amount of bond is not concern to us, the fact she got a bond at all, that is ridiculous and it makes us feel like it it's being swept under the rug," Jennifer Drake said. Drake is a friend of Toney's.
"Didn't she kill someone from her front yard? Just because she's going to be at home doesn't make the community any safer," Traci Fant, community activist said.
Toney's family said Alex ran in the same circle as Huntley's grandson but they never imagined a crime like this.
"We feel like there’s more than one person responsible, but the one person they did have in custody they’re just gonna let it go and let go free," Drake said.
The family also mentioned Victor Ogan when they gathered Wednesday. Ogan went missing and deputies found his body a week after Toney was shot. Toney's family thinks the circumstances are too suspicious. Deputies said the two murders are not connected.
