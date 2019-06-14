GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The solicitor’s office confirmed bond has been set for the man accused of shooting and killing his adult daughter after mistaking her for an intruder at their Greenville County home.
Deputies said Jermaine Pressley shot 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley in May because he thought his daughter was an intruder attempting to gain entry into their home on Young Street.
Deputies said they found cocaine and heroin inside the home as they were investigating.
Pressley was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Marcia Barker with Solicitor Walt Wilkins’ office on Friday confirmed a judge had set bond for Pressley at $50,000 with GPS monitoring.
Pressley was still locked up in the Greenville County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.
PREVIOUSLY - "The family is united," says family members of Greenville County man accused of shooting, killing his daughter
