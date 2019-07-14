OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Fire Department said their crews, along with several other agencies, are investigating a deadly house fire along Hidden Valley Road Sunday morning.
According to Fire Chief Charlie King, firefighters were alerted to the scene between Walhalla and Salem just before midnight Saturday, July 13.
Upon arrival, King said firefighters encountered a home well-involved in fire. The coroner said the family that made it out told the first responders a 26-year-old man had reportedly run in the back door of the home to save his grandfather - and neither had come back out.
Firefighters worked for about half an hour to calm the flames.
During that time, one person was treated on scene and transported via EMS to Oconee Hospital.
A family member informed us that person is in stable condition.
King says once the fire was out, his crews discovered the remains of the grandson and grandfather.
The Oconee County Coroner identified the young man as Mr. Daniel Lee Ayers. His grandfather was 75-year-old Winfred Lee Dills.
The family of the victims released a statement Sunday expressing their grief:
"Daniel was an amazing brother. He was outgoing, smart and very fun to be around! He cared so much about his family and most of all his nieces and nephews. He was very courageous at life. Daniel always had a smile and laugh that everyone loved. I’m going to miss him dearly!
Our papa was the most sweetest man anyone could ever ask for! Always welcomed anyone who was around. He loved to talk and have conversations about old times. His children/grandchildren were his world! The family will definitely miss them and all the fun times that we all had together! "
The Oconee County Fire Investigations Team, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, the Oconee County Coroner's Office, SLED and SC State Fire are all working the investigation.
Officials are investigating the possibility of arson as well, reports show.
MORE NEWS:
Waynesville community gathers for a free concert in honor of WNC hero Riley Howell
WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy arrested in Myrtle Beach for public intoxication, reports say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.