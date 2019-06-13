BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - Brevard police say five people connected to an attempted armed robbery that resulted in a man's death in August 2018 are now in custody, nearly 10 months later.
On August 17, 2018, Brevard police say 68-year-old Waybern Shelton and another employee at the Cardinal Drive-In on South Broad Street were leaving work when they were approached by a man who tried to rob them. Shelton was shot in the abdomen, and the gunman ran off. Both Shelton and the employee got back inside the closed restaurant, calling police and paramedics for help.
Shelton was treated on the scene, but he passed away weeks later. Police at the time said Shelton was trying to protect the employee, identified as his ex-wife, and was walking her to her car.
Brevard police released the information about the arrests Thursday evening. According to BPD, 21-year-old Devieyon Devall Hopkins, of Hendersonville, was taken into custody in Spartanburg early in the morning by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, US Marshals, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Brevard PD specifically identified Hopkins as the alleged shooter.
Hopkins has since been charged with 1st degree murder, armed robbery, and felony conspiracy.
Since the shooting, Brevard PD says detectives have followed as many leads as possible, and four additional suspects were identified as alleged participants in Shelton's murder or reportedly helped Hopkins after the fact. Following are the four remaining suspects and their charges:
- Monterius Demario Wynn, 27 - robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony accessory, felony conspiracy
- Ebony Atia Wynn, 33 - robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony accessory, felony conspiracy
- Kaitlin Danielle Hall, 20 - robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony accessory, felony conspiracy
- Brooklyn Lane Worley, 18 - felony accessory after the fact
BPD notes a grand jury in Transylvania County has heard evidence on June 10, issuing indictments for all five suspects.
