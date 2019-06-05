BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Brevard Police Department has asked for help tracking down two teens wanted after a home invasion early Tuesday morning.
Police said they are searching for Johnny Xavier Fowler and Nathaniel Charles Smith, both 19.
Police said both teens may be armed and ask people not to confront the suspects. Anyone who sees them should call the Brevard Police Department at (828) 883-2212.
