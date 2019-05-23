GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville woman accused in the deaths of two babies in 1989 and 1990 is expected to get out of jail.
Officials with Greenville County bond court confirmed Thursday Brook Graham will be released on monitored home detention.
All Out Bail Bonding confirmed Graham posted bond late Wednesday night.
As of Thursday morning, officials said they were waiting for a hip monitor to arrive before Graham could be released.
Graham was arrested in April for the 1990 death of the baby girl who became known as Julie Valentine. The baby girl’s body was found in a vacuum cleaner box off what is now Verdae Boulevard.
Greenville police charged Graham with homicide by child abuse. That charge was later amended to murder because investigations said homicide by child abuse was not an applicable charge in 1990 when the baby girl died.
The case remained unsolved for nearly 30 years until DNA led investigators to the baby girl’s father, who then led officers to Graham. Police said DNA tests confirmed Graham was the baby’s mother.
Earlier in May, Greenville County deputies charged Graham in another cold case involving the death of a baby boy. That baby boy’s body was found wrapped in cloth in a trash bag at the end of a dead-end road in April 1989.
Graham has been locked up in the Greenville County Detention Center since her arrest in April.
We are waiting to get further details from the solicitor's office.
PREVIOUSLY -
GCSO: Mother of Julie Valentine charged in connection with death of son in 1989
Police: Brook Graham, woman accused in the death of Julie Valentine, has charge amended to murder
Greenville police say DNA results confirm woman charged in Julie Valentine's death is her mother; father says he forgives her
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.