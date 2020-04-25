BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said one of their staff members has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.
While details remain limited, the Sheriff's Office says Chief Deputy Don Eberhardt's administrative leave began on April 24.
Both the Sheriff's Office and Eberhardt are cooperating with the North Carolina SBI, and have no further comment at this time.
FOX Carolina has reached out to SBI for comment. Stay with us for updates.
