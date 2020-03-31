ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that the county courthouse was secure and there was no longer an active threat after there were reports of an active shooter in the area.
Around 10 a.m. Buncombe County Government issued an email alert warning of a reported active shooter at the county courthouse.
The courthouse is located at 60 Court Plaza.
People were asked to avoid downtown Asheville.
The Asheville Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 332 tweeted that gunshots had been reported and the police were locking down the area.
CAUTION - Reports of gunshots in the area around the courthouse. APD is locking down the area. PLEASE AVOID DOWNTOWN AT THIS TIME. @WLOS_13 @asheville @wyffnews4 @foxcarolinanews— Asheville Fire Fighters (@AFFA332) March 31, 2020
Deputies said the incident did not take place inside the courthouse.
Deputies said additional information will be forthcoming.
