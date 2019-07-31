GENERIC - Death investigation

(file photo | Associated Press)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies have opened an investigation after finding a body in a wooded area Wednesday evening.

BCSO says the body was found near Justice Ridge Terrace, and that the investigation has just begun. They found the body while executing a search warrant.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.

A Delta pilot was removed from a fully boarded plane and arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.