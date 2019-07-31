BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies have opened an investigation after finding a body in a wooded area Wednesday evening.
BCSO says the body was found near Justice Ridge Terrace, and that the investigation has just begun. They found the body while executing a search warrant.
The identity of the person has not been released.
