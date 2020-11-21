BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office activated a Silver Alert for a man they say may be living with a cognitive impairment.
BCSO says 47-year-old Johnny Lee Guy was last seen on Robinson Cover Road in Candler on Nov. 18, and may be heading toward Gastonia. A photo of him was not immediately available, but the Silver Alert announcement did provide a physical description. Johnny stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He's a white man with short brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.
On Sunday, Buncombe Co. Sheriff Office's public information officer Aaron Sarver confirmed that Guye has been located.
