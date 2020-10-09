BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies have safely located an elderly woman who went missing Friday night.
The office activated the Silver Alert for 90-year-old Jacque Jean Marianne, who had last been seen near Panther Branch Road in Alexander. She was believed to be heading to an Ingles grocery store in Weaverville.
Early Saturday morning, BCSO deactivated the alert. The office confirmed she was safely located.
