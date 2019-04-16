FAIRVIEW, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Buncombe County deputies said Tuesday a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place in February was behind bars.
Deputies said Christopher Scott Owenby was named a suspect in a stabbing near Fairview on February 17 that sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, nearly two months later, deputies said Owenby was arrested in Henderson County and was being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.
Deputies said ten warrants had been signed against Owenby.
