BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies are looking for a missing elderly woman believed to be living with dementia or a similar cognitive impairment.
The office has activated the Silver Alert for 90-year-old Jacque Jean Marianne, last seen near Panther Branch Road in Alexander. She stands at 4 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes.
BCSO believes she may be driving a white 2007 Toyota Camry with NC license plate XZL8128, possibly headed to the Ingles grocery store in Weaverville.
If you know where she is, call BCSO at 828-250-6670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.