FAIRVIEW, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Buncombe County deputies are searching for a suspect they say is involved in a stabbing near Fairview earlier on Sunday.
Deputies say Christopher Scott Owenby stands at 6 feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds. Owenby reportedly has a right forearm tattoo with his last name on with with a hatchet design, a tattoo on the center of his back that has "Dakota Dylan" written out, and lower leg tattoos with images of machine guns along with a soldier and a cross.
According to deputies, the victim in the stabbing was found and taken to a local hospital for treatment. We're told the victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
BCSO urges the public not to approach Owenby, and to call 911 immediately if spotted.
