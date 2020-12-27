BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say a woman who was trapped on an upper floor of a home sadly died in a house fire early Sunday morning.
According to assistant fire marshal Kevin Tipton with Buncombe Co. Emergency Management, the blaze broke out at 1:06 a.m. Crews from the Hominy Fire department responded, and found that almost 70% of the home was consumed in flames when they arrived.
While a renter in a downstairs apartment was able to escape, 67-year-old Kathy Edwards died. According to Tipton, she was holding a fire extinguisher in her hand when she was found, and was recovered from the kitchen that collapsed into the basement. Her two dogs were also lost in the fire.
Tipton noted another element to this tragedy: Edwards' birthday was on Christmas Day, meaning she passed just two days after both Christmas and her birthday. He also noted 11 fire departments had to work together to get the fire under control, and the house was completely lost.
This was their third house fire within 12 hours alone, per Tipton.
The investigation into the fire is underway right now, with a focus on heating sources. So far, nothing has been determined. However, Tipton urges residents to check fire alarms, have a fire extinguisher, and make sure heating sources are serviced regularly during the colder months.
