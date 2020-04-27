BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says a man that was reported missing around April 21 has been safely located.
According to deputies, 51-year-old Dale Kendrick Yaun went missing in the Arden area of Buncombe County.
Mr. Yaun is 6'1'' with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair. He may be operating a silver 2007 Chevy Silverado with Texas license plate #CPH-3564.
Deputies say Yaun frequents the hotel and business parking lots of Airport Road and Brevard Road.
On April 27, 2020, deputies took to social media to announce that Mr. Yaun had been found, and was okay.
