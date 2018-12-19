Buncombe County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) --
The suspect(s) hack an unsuspecting user’s account. The suspect uses the account under the name of the user to post the scam on the user’s Facebook page in the news feed and will tag additional friends of the user as well. This sends the scam post to numerous other people as well.
The text is as follows:
“Hey yall, just decided to post this as it worked pretty well for me. Those $250.00 prepaid gift cards are legit as they say it is and I was able to spend a little over $200.00 yesterday, getting gifts for the family lol! Anyhow, just thought I’d share this with you all before the period ends, this is where I signed up, I think you guys should sign up now – https://christmasoffer.wixsite.com/website-4/?us10"
The suspect then posing as the user will place a comment on the post in the comment section “advance Merry Christmas to all I hope this could help for anyone in need J”.
This is done to make the post seem more legitimate and from the unsuspecting user that has been hacked.
Do not click the link, do not attempt to contact the website. The scam is directly trying to take advantage of unsuspecting struggling families during the Holiday Season.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office encourages all citizens to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your finances through the holiday season as scams increase.
Should you have any questions, please contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement. You may also go to www.identitytheft.gov if you have been the victim of identity theft to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.
