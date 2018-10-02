Calls to 911 placed after a kidnapping at an Upstate business released on Tuesday shed new light on the investigation.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is working to track down five suspects who deputies say were involved in the kidnapping of the owner of W.E. Willis store in Travelers Rest.
The owner, Warren Willis, was abducted and driven to his home by the suspects, according to deputies, where he and his wife were then badly beaten. His wife was shot during the attack and remains hospitalized.
The couple owns multiple W.E. Willis stores across the Upstate and the suspects in the case have not yet been identified.
According to the 911 calls released Tuesday, an employee who arrived at the store after the kidnapping said merchandise was in disarray, with blood, shoes and coin rolls strewn near the front of the store.
"There are money rolls, blood and shoes at the front door and I don't know what's going on," she said.
Another woman called 911 to report a man's shoes and hearing aid were found outside his home in a puddle of blood.
"They went to check on Mrs. Willis and whoever went to check on Mrs. Willis said to get cops over there immediately," the caller said.
A bystander also called 911 to report a burning SUV in a corn field on Meadow Fork Road in Travelers Rest.
"Somebody probably stole it and dumped it in the field and set it on fire," the caller said.
Deputies confirmed the burned vehicle belonged to Mr. Willis.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A $27,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects' arrests.
