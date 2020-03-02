ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday for a 2-year-old girl who passed away in Anderson County in what Sheriff Chad McBride said was “probably the worst case” of abuse and neglect his deputies had seen.
Four people were arrested after 2-year-old Anastasia Wynter McAlister died.
PREVIOUSLY - 4 charged with neglect of children after 2-year-old's death; Sheriff says it may be 'worst case' his deputies have ever seen
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center said they will host a candlelight vigil and fundraiser to raise funds for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Victim’s Advocacy Program on Tuesday evening in the child’s honor.
Organizers said all donations are welcomed, but attendees are encouraged to bring $10 gift cards for stores such as Wal-Mart, Target, Walgreens, and other popular retailers.
The event will be at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Road, from 5 to 7 p.m. The vigil will start at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.