ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Whenever Gloria Smith pulls out her family’s photo album, she talks about her son Randy.
“It’s really tough and it really makes me sad,” she said.
On March 30, 2016, shots rang out on East Whitner Street in Anderson.
“I mean it’s just hard on us,” she said.
FOX Carolina obtained video from a store’s camera that shows several men duck from flying bullets during a drive-by-shooting. At least one bullet hit Randy Smith.
“I think I was basically in shock,” Gloria said.
Doctors put Randy on life support. On April 7, 2016, he died and the family donated his organs.
“I just don’t see how somebody can live with themselves after they know they’ve taken a life,” she said.
Each year the family goes back to the old store and holds a candlelight vigil in Randy Smith’s honor. They say they will continue to hold the vigils until someone is arrested for killing him.
“We know there are people out there that have information that can help us connect the dots in this case,” Anderson police chief Jim Stewart said.
He says investigators have leads in the case.
“We want to find justice for this family,” Stewart said. “We want to make an arrest in this case and we need the community’s help.”
It’s the outcome Gloria prays for and says it’s what her son deserves.
“We’re not giving up- he should just turn himself in,” she said.
The candlelight vigil will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. at the old convenience store, which is located at 701 E. Whitner Street. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to wear white or white t-shirts, one of Randy Smith’s favorite things to wear.
