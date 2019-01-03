CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man who had several outstanding warrants faced more charges after police discovered a primed explosive substance in his pants pocket.
According to a Facebook post from the Canton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Single Stop II on Radio Hill to arrest 32-year-old Jonathan Matthew Jones. He was found in a car with a male driver and a woman.
Jones was then advised of his outstanding warrants and asked to exit the vehicle. However, when Canton PD officers searched him, they say they found a substance in his pocket that Jones described to officers as "TNT".
The substance was moved to a secure location, and Canton PD says the Asheville Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit was contacted. The EOD unit determined the substance was ammonium nitrate mixed with other chemicals, and was a primed explosive. The EOD unit later destroyed the mixture.
Jones was arrested and taken to the Haywood County Detention Center. His newest charges include felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and resisting a public officer. He has since been given a $45,000 secured bond.
The woman, identified as Julie Guffey and Jones' girlfriend, was also charged with resisting a public officer and issued a written promise to appear in court. The male driver was not charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.