Car fire on I-385

This car was on fire Thursday evening in the southbound lanes of I-385.

 (Courtesy: Danielle McCall/ May 23, 2019)

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say a car caught fire on I-385 Thursday evening, and the moment was captured by a FOX Carolina viewer.

SCHP reported the accident happened around 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Kilgore Bridge Road. Details regarding the driver's condition or what happened weren't immediately available.

Danielle McCall was the passenger in a car that was driving on the interstate when she saw the fire. She captured footage on her cell phone and sent it to FOX Carolina.

Stay tuned for updates on this incident as we get them.

