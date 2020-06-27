CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Catawba County deputies need your help looking for a woman they say went missing from Hickory.
A Silver Alert has been activated for 28-year-old Summer Hope Eckert, last seen near Sulfer Springs Road. She is believed to be living with a cognitive impairment.
Summer stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.
She was possibly en route to Cherokee County, N.C. She's likely driving a grey 2005 Ford F-150 with NC tag FAM3898.
If you see her, call 911 or dial Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.
