GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston released a list on Friday of priests they say "have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct or abuse involving a minor."
Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone said the list was released based on recommendations from the Sexual Abuse Advisory Board of the Diocese of Charleston.
The priests on the list have been accused, but have not been charged with any crimes unless otherwise noted.
"The victims of sexual abuse and their families have suffered much pain and are understandably hurt and angry," Guglielmone said in a statement. "The task before the Church today is to assist in the healing of victims and to regain their trust."
Below is the list of priests released and their status with the church:
