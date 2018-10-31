Spartanburg, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- A cat napper is loose around downtown Spartanburg, officials say. On Tuesday, a Spartanburg Police officer responded to a report of a stolen pet at a business. The company said it was their "company cat".
Upon the arrival of the officer, the complainant told the authorities that sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, someone had stolen their pet, a 10 week old kitten. The black and white stray cat had wandered on to the property and since then been adopted by the employees.
According to the complainant the suspect also stole the two steel feeding bowls, brown wicker cat bed, some plaid bedding, both of which were outside. There are no witnesses, and no known suspects.
