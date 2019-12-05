GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say a Gaffney woman and her two sons not only gave a teenage girl alcohol, but that one of the sons sexually assaulted the girl.
CCSO says the investigation began in October 2019, when the victim's father reported she was sexually assaulted at a house party on Coyl Hill Road in July 2019. The girl alleges three adults gave her several cups of alcohol, and she fell asleep on the couch. When she awoke, the victim said she woke up with a man sexually assaulting her.
Deputies referred her to the Children's Advocacy Center for interviews, which resulted in warrants for the three suspects:
- 45-year-old April Wicks Cole, the mother
- 27-year-old Matthew Brock Wicks, her eldest son
- 25-year-old Joshua Austin Wicks, her youngest son
All three were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, while Joshua Wicks was charged with 2nd degree sexually assault against the victim and for kidnapping related to the sexual assault. The family was booked into jail on December 5, 2019.
April Cole and Matthew Wicks were released after posting a $3,000 surety bond for their charges. However, Joshua Wicks remains in jail as bond was denied for all three of his charges.
