Accidental shooting near Gaffney 11-19-2018

Sheriff Steven Mueller says this is the scene of an accidental shooting near Pooles Road. (FOX Carolina, November 19, 2018)

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies are on the scene of a reported accidental shooting in Gaffney this evening.

Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina that CCSO had arrived on scene around midnight and were responding to a call about a shooting near Pooles Road and High Point Road. Further details weren't immediately available as deputies had just arrived on scene when FOX Carolina contacted dispatch.

Sheriff Steven Mueller later confirmed it appeared accidental and that there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.