GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies are on the scene of a reported accidental shooting in Gaffney this evening.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina that CCSO had arrived on scene around midnight and were responding to a call about a shooting near Pooles Road and High Point Road. Further details weren't immediately available as deputies had just arrived on scene when FOX Carolina contacted dispatch.
Sheriff Steven Mueller later confirmed it appeared accidental and that there is no threat to the community.
