GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gunfire erupted in a Gaffney neighborhood Friday after a drug deal went bad, sending two teenage passengers in a car to a hospital.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting with injuries call around noon on Northey Street. Responding deputies were notified that two teens, aged 15 and 16, arrived at Mary Black Health System in a personal vehicle. CCSO says deputies were able to determine that four people in a Nissan Sentra had gone to the residence to purchase drugs.
CCSO says 17-year-old Caden Lee Oliver approached the car to conduct the transaction, but an argument took place between him and the vehicle's occupants. Deputies then say Oliver's older brother, 19-year-old Evan Michael Oliver, then approached and began shooting into the passenger side of the vehicle. The driver then fled the scene, but Caden Oliver began shooting toward the car as well according to CCSO.
Deputies go on to say that the 16-year-old victim was transferred to Spartanburg Regional with several gunshot wounds; meanwhile, the 15-year-old juvenile only sustained glass and possibly bullet fragment injuries to his leg, and was promptly treated and released.
Investigators say they were also able to track down the remaining two occupants, a 17-year-old and 22-year-old, who weren't injured and left the hospital in the Sentra. CCSO says they recovered the vehicle and interviewed the two.
Both of the Oliver brothers were arrested on warrants charging them both with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. CCSO says the investigation is ongoing and may face additional charges, along with others involved in the incident.
Deputies say this was not a random act of violence and believe at least some of the victims knew the brothers.
Anyone with more information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Inv. April Haney at (864) 489-4722.
