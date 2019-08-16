CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Central Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a shoplifting and assault case, they reported over social media.
The suspect pictured was last seen in a white vehicle used to flee the scene.
Details were not given on the incident of the assault.
Police say if the suspect is spotted, contact Central Police Department.
