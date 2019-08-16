Suspect
(Central Police)

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Central Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a shoplifting and assault case, they reported over social media. 

The suspect pictured was last seen in a white vehicle used to flee the scene. 

Details were not given on the incident of the assault. 

Police say if the suspect is spotted, contact Central Police Department. 

