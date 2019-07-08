CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson Police are investigating a domestic situation that turned violent, at a Clemson Motel along Old Greenville Highway, they reported to media.
Police received a report of shots fire at the location around 6 a.m.
When officers arrived they discovered one victim had been shot in the leg, and was transported to Greenville Prisma Hospital.
Officers found that the suspects had fled the scene, but were eventually located in the Townville area of Anderson.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office also assisted Clemson Police.
Authorities believe this incident stemmed from a domestic situation that escalated, and is no further threat to the public.
No details were released on the context of the domestic situation.
Three individuals are now facing charges:
Gemonte Lewis Gibson, 25, of Seneca, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and bringing contraband in to a jail.
Jenny Lynn Rich, 48, of Townville, is charged with accessory to a felony.
Audrina Marie Rich, 27, of Townville is also charged with accessory to a felony.
All are being held at the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
