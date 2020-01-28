SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Simpsonville says a father and son are facing grand larceny charges in connection to a trailer that was stolen from an Upstate fire station.
The City of Simpsonville said police have charged Matthew Saunders, 20, and Ryan Saunders, 42, with one count each of Grand Larceny for stealing a trailer from Simpsonville Fire Department Station 3 on January 25.
The men received a $2,500 personal recognizance bond each.
Three additional trailers were reportedly taken from other stations - totaling four.
Thankfully, all trailers have been recovered.
Officials say that on January 8, Simpsonville Fire Department Station 4's trailer was stolen. The Piedmont Fire Department also found one of their trailers was stolen the same day.
The City of Simpsonville said that in addition to the trailer reportedly stolen by Matthew and Ryan Saunders, another was taken from Station 4 on January 25.
Around 9:45 a.m. Monday, Simpsonville Fire Chief Wesley Williams said deputies with the sheriff's office recovered one of the stolen trailers.
Simpsonville City Spokesperson Justin Campbell says this trailer was found in the parking lot of Christ Church on Neely Ferry Road thanks to an anonymous tip.
The three trailers taken from Simpsonville Fire Departments were collection points for aluminum cans that are sold to donate funds to the Medical University of South Carolina Burned Children's Fund. The funds are used to host Camp-Can-Do for children who have suffered burns across the state.
Just after 12:30 p.m., Campbell said a second trailer had been recovered. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Campbell confirmed the third trailer had been recovered.
He says two of the three collection trailers were empty when located.
Campbell says that the incidents involving Station 4's two stolen trailers, and the trailer that was taken from the Piedmont Fire Department occurred in the Greenville County Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction.
Charges for the father-son duo from that agency are pending.
Anyone with information about those incidents can call the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210.
Maybe GCSO can cross reference the reports related to the multiple incidents of trespassing, breaking/entering, and theft at and near the Recycle Center a mile down the road. When criminals are caught in the act, no action is taken.
