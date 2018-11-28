WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police charged two people after a receiving a report from a neighbor stating that a dog had chewed its own leg off after getting stuck in a runner cable, according to a Ware Shoals Police Department incident report.

Police were called to the home on Edgewood Drive on Nov. 19.

The responding officer wrote in the incident report, “When I approached the fence I could see a very skinny black Great Dane with an injury to his back right leg. As he got closer I could see that over half of his leg was gone."

Officers spoke with two people at the home, Jessica James, and Skylar Craft.

James reportedly told officers the dog, named Lucifer, was placed on a runner after trying to jump over a fence.

James and Craft gave conflicting accounts of how long the dog was kept on the runner and to how long the dog had been injured. They told police they tried to treat the injury at home because they could not afford a veterinary bill.

Police noted seeing a metal pole where the dog had been tied but did not see a food or water bowl.

Police said both James, 32, and Craft, 38, were charged with ill treatment of animals.