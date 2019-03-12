SENECA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The two teenagers accused of shooting and an elderly woman multiple times during a home invasion face upgraded charges after the victim passed away.
Police said both teens were charged with murder. They were initially charged with attempted murder and burglary.
Seneca police said shooting and burglary took place on March at a home on Maple Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a point of forced entry, blood, and multiple shell casings. Officers said an elderly female victim who lived at the home was transported by EMS with head injuries before they arrived.
Once the elderly victim arrived at GHS Greenville Campus, it was determined that she had in fact been shot multiple times.
After three days in the hospital,the coroner said the victim, Geraldine M. Castle, 73, of Walhalla, died at the hospital.
Police arrested and charged Decota Castle Brown, 19, and Hunter Lee Hunnicutt, 17, in the case.
Seneca police Chief John Covington confirmed to FOX Carolina that Hunnicutt was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. without incident on Friday, March 8th.
On Saturday, March 9th, Decota Brown was taken into custody, Chief Covington confirmed.
Deputies with the Oconee Sheriff's Office located Brown at the 7-Eleven on Clemson Boulevard in Seneca Saturday afternoon, he was arrested without incident.
Both teens were initially charged with attempted murder and first degree burglary.
After the victim passed away, police upgraded the attempted murder charge to murder. The teens were also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Brown and Hunnicutt appeared in court for a bond hearing on the murder and weapon charges Tuesday. Bond was denied and the case will continue in circuit court.
A neighbor told FOX Carolina that members of Decota Castle Brown's family were residing at the residence at the time of the burglary.
Chief Covington with Seneca Police confirmed Tuesday Decota Castle Brown is Geraldine Castle's grandson.
