BRYSON CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Swain County deputies said charges have been upgraded to murder for two men who were charged after an assault last Friday.
Deputies said Daniel Ryan Sutton and Jeremy Dwight Solomon’s charges were upgraded on Wednesday.
Both men are accused in the death of Jackie Carl Thomasson, 65, of Bryson City.
Sutton and Solomon were originally charged with attempted murder.
They remain in the Swain County Detention Center under no bond.
