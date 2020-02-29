Missing woman from Charleston

Missing woman from Charleston

 (Photo: Charleston PD/ February 29, 2020)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Charleston police are searching for a missing woman they say is in danger.

28-year-old Celia Sweeney was last seen near Westchase Drive in the city and is believed to be with her car. She's driving a 2003 blue Audi with Massachusetts tag number 8VD510.

Anyone with information on where Celia is should call dispatch at 853-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Upstate tanning salon still open after suspected thief smashes window, steals cash

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.