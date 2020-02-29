CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Charleston police are searching for a missing woman they say is in danger.
28-year-old Celia Sweeney was last seen near Westchase Drive in the city and is believed to be with her car. She's driving a 2003 blue Audi with Massachusetts tag number 8VD510.
Anyone with information on where Celia is should call dispatch at 853-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
