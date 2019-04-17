CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Wednesday evening.
CMPD says the fatal crash happened near the 200 block of Eastway Drive. As of now traffic is not affected.
Detectives are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that was struck by a train in the area off of the 200 block of Eastway Dr. Traffic is not affected at this time.— CMPD News (@CMPD) April 18, 2019
Stay tuned for updates on this scene as we get them.
