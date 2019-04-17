AP train track GENERIC

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Wednesday evening.

CMPD says the fatal crash happened near the 200 block of Eastway Drive. As of now traffic is not affected.

