Chase unfolding in Boiling Springs

A look at the chase as it unfolded in Boiling Springs. In the circle, you can see the suspect car, painted black.

 (FOX Carolina/ June 5, 2020)

SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement engaged in a pursuit that unfolded near a Black Lives Matter protest in Boiling Springs Friday evening.

FOX Carolina crews on scene said three officers with the sheriff's office started pursuing a car across the street from the demonstration on Highway 9. We saw the suspect car drive through the McDonald's parking lot, onto the grass, and then onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 85.

We were told the chase continued past Exit 70.

We've reached out to the sheriff's office and SCHP for details.

