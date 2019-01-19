Cherokee County, S.C (FOX Carolina) -- The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Sugar Shack Nightclub that occurred around 3:30am Saturday morning, deputies released to press.
Several people and vehicles were struck by gunfire and one person has died from the gunfire at an area hospital. Several other persons are in area hospitals being treated for gunshot injuries.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says a Gaffney man has died following a shooting incident at a local night club early today. Fowler identified the deceased as Montreal Jordan McMullins,23, of 1551 Overbrook Drive.
“McMullins was shot during the incident that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at The Sugar Shack II located at 1435 Wilcox Avenue in Gaffney. He was transported from the scene by ambulance to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died during surgery at 4:55 a.m. An autopsy will be performed to assist in the investigation,” Coroner Fowler said.
The Sheriff’s Office Investigators are spread out at three different hospitals conducting investigations and Crime Scene is collecting and processing evidence on scene.
This is an ongoing investigation so details are limited.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime SC or 1-888-274-6372.
(1) comment
I wonder what the correlation is of shooting in places that are Lounges/Nighclubs open after 1a?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.