Missing Cherokee County teens

Alyssa Hughey (L) and Kaylee Yeargin (R) are believed to have runaway together and could be in the Gaffney or Blacksburg areas of Cherokee County. 

 Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office, Gaffney Police Department

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Law enforcement in one Upstate community are asking for the public's help finding two teen girls they believe ran away together. 

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Gaffney Police Department are working in tandem to track down Kaylee Yeargin and Alyssa Hughey, both 13, who were reported missing on Friday, March 6. 

Officials say the girls' parents discovered they'd slipped out of a residence during the night. They've since been entered into the National Crime Information Center, and are believed to be hiding out with some friends or an adult in the Gaffney or Blacksburg areas. 

Runaway teen Kaylee Yeargin

Officials believe Kaylee Yeargin and her friend, Alyssa Hughey, ran away together and could be in the Gaffney or Blacksburg areas of Cherokee County. 

Kaylee is described as standing 5'3'' tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Runaway teen Alyssa Hughey

Officials believe Alyssa Hughey and her friend, Kaylee Yeargin, ran away together and could be in the Gaffney or Blacksburg areas of Cherokee County. 

Alyssa is 5'1'' tall and weighs around 112 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

It's important to note that any adults or persons found to be aiding or harboring runaway juveniles will face criminal charges. 

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC, Investigator Jordan Cutchin at (864) 489-4722 ext. 109 with the Sheriff's Office, or Investigator Michael Hadden at (864) 489-8115 with the Gaffney Police Department. 

