CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Law enforcement in one Upstate community are asking for the public's help finding two teen girls they believe ran away together.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Gaffney Police Department are working in tandem to track down Kaylee Yeargin and Alyssa Hughey, both 13, who were reported missing on Friday, March 6.
Officials say the girls' parents discovered they'd slipped out of a residence during the night. They've since been entered into the National Crime Information Center, and are believed to be hiding out with some friends or an adult in the Gaffney or Blacksburg areas.
Kaylee is described as standing 5'3'' tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Alyssa is 5'1'' tall and weighs around 112 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
It's important to note that any adults or persons found to be aiding or harboring runaway juveniles will face criminal charges.
Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC, Investigator Jordan Cutchin at (864) 489-4722 ext. 109 with the Sheriff's Office, or Investigator Michael Hadden at (864) 489-8115 with the Gaffney Police Department.
MORE NEWS:
Spartanburg Co. School Districts issue joint news release on COVID-19 precautions; action plan if cases appear in schools
Woman hits husband with car following argument in McDowell County, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.