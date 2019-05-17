CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Cherokee County deputies say a woman was found shot and killed just after noon on Friday along Massey Drive.
Cherokee County dispatch originally confirmed to FOX Carolina that a female was involved. However, initial details were limited.
During a short press conference around 5:30 p.m., Cherokee County sheriff Steve Mueller provided more information to the press.
According to Mueller, dispatch got the call from Massey Drive that was originally deemed a medical call at 12:11 p.m. EMS was sent at that time.
Mueller says a nearby homeowner found the woman in grass by a chicken coop. Once deputies arrived, they quickly suspected foul play was involved. The woman, who has not yet been identified by the coroner's office, was pronounced on the scene.
Mueller says at this point CCSO does not think this is a random act of violence and that there is a person of interest identified. A press release sent to our newsroom around 6:30 p.m. identified the person of interest as 47-year-old Michael Dean Goode Jr. Investigators say Goode was last seen with the victim and was a known acquaintance of hers.
Goode stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. A photo provided by CCSO shows he had neck-length hair at the time the photo was taken. He also has a tattoo of the Grim Reaper on his left inner forearm.
Just before 9 p.m., Sheriff Mueller told FOX Carolina that Goode had been pulled over and detained outside of Pacolet. Mueller says CCSO followed him around 8:10 p.m., but Goode crossed into Spartanburg County before an investigator was able to catch up with him. CCSO stayed with the car until South Carolina Highway Patrol could stop him around 8:23 p.m.
Mueller later released that Goode was taken to Cherokee County for questioning, and says Goode confessed to the murder. Goode has since been placed in the Cherokee County Detention Center, and is being held until warrants can be obtained for murder and other applicable charges.
The investigation is ongoing. We are expecting further updates from CCSO on Saturday along with details from the coroner's office once the victim's next of kin have been notified.
If you have information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
