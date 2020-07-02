CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say a runaway teen, missing since Friday, has been located and is safe.
The sheriff's office says he was located in Spartanburg County around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. After deputies in Spartanburg County located the teen, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office picked the juvenile up and placed him in the custody of DSS.
On Monday, Sheriff Steve Mueller said a ground search for the boy had been unsuccessful and the sheriff asked the community to keep an eye out for 15-year-old Donivyn Young.
Young was last seen around noon on June 26, leaving his home after an argument with his parents. He was last spotted near Old Georgia Highway and S. Green River Road. A search of the area near his home with canine units earlier on Saturday yielded no success.
Donivyn stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white/gray t-shirt, dark-colored jeans, and red and black Jordan shoes.
The sheriff's office thanked the public for helping spread the word about Young's disappearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.