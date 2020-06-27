CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies are looking for a teen they say ran from home Friday.
15-year-old Donivyn Young was last seen around noon that day, leaving his home after an argument with his parents. He was last spotted near Old Georgia Highway and S. Green River Road. A search of the area near his home with canine units earlier on Saturday yielded no success.
Donivyn stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white/gray t-shirt, dark-colored jeans, and red and black Jordan shoes.
Anyone who knows where he is should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Donivyn has been entered into the National Crime Information Center so other jurisdictions can help locate him.
CCSO reminds the community that anyone found aiding or harboring a runaway juvenile will face criminal charges.
