CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say a toddler was taken into Emergency Protective Custody after a warrant executed on a cell phone turned up video of a man slapping the toddler's face, leaving the 3-year-old bruised.
According to CCSO, deputies took the child to the hospital immediately for medical care, discovering she had black and blue marks on her face and other areas of her body, learning that two subjects involved in their investigation abused her for a period of time.
"It is one of the worst cases of child abuse my investigators have ever investigated for a child of this age," said sheriff Steven Mueller in a statement. "These are the types of cases that pull at the heart strings of the law enforcement investigators, DSS workers, and medical professionals working these abuse cases."
28-year-old Paul Nelson Ruppe Jr. and 23-year-old Brandi Nicole Drexler, both of Gaffney, were arrested on August 1 and charged with one count of unlawful neglect of a child each. Both remain in the Cherokee County Detention Center on $50,000 bonds. However, CCSO says the ongoing investigation could bring in more charges for the two.
Anyone with more information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Inv. Lt. Brandon Gardner at CCSO at (864) 489-4722, Ext. 125.
