GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a pickup truck believed to be involved in a trailer theft.
The trailer was stolen around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday along Lemuel Road in Gaffney.
"The stolen trailer is black in color and is a multi-use car hauler/wood hauler type trailer," said Sheriff Steve Mueller. "The pickup is a Chevrolet Z71 extended cab with possible LED lights in the rear bumper."
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC or 1-888-274-6372.
