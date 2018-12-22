Cherokee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Sheriff's Office deputies have been working to clean up the streets with "Operation Busted ICE".
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported 396 drug arrest in 2016, In 2017, 460 drug arrest were made. As 2018 wraps up, the Sheriff's Office has already arrested 620 offenders this year.
Officials started this round up of area drug dealers Wednesday evening, Dec. 19, going into late Friday afternoon. The Community Action Team and Narcotics officers were assisted by county deputies, along with SLED and Homeland Security.
A total of 78 warrants were signed for drug related offenses. At the end of the round up 27 suspects had been taken into custody while 64 warrants were served, deputies report.
The Narcotics Officers and Deputies will continue to search for the additional wanted suspects to serve the remaining 14 outstanding warrants over the next few days, they report to press.
