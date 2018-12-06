CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Aaron Sharpe has been found safe.
Sheriff Steve Mueller with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says an investigator with his office located Sharpe in a hospital in Rutherfordton, NC.
Deputies say 36-year-old Joseph Aaron Sharpe was initially reported missing Wednesday around 1:05 p.m. by his family.
Information shows that Sharpe was transported by EMS from Cherokee County on Bridges Road the night of November 25. He was taken to a hospital in Cleveland County.
Investigators say he was released the following day at 10:30 a.m. and had not made contact with his family since then.
Sharpe stands at 5'11'' and weighs 180 lbs. He is described as being bald with possible facial hair. He may be wearing a camouflage jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC or Investigator Dee Haney at (864) 489-4722 with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
MORE NEWS: Nation bids final farewell to former President George H.W. Bush
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.