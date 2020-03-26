CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies need your help tracking down a suspect they say fired shots into a wooded area Thursday while riding in a car.
CCSO says around 12:30 p.m. a deputy was behind a Ford Mustang when the passenger pointed a pistol outside of the car and fired into the woods along Carroll Estate Road in Gaffney. The deputy followed at a safe distance waiting for back-up before making a traffic stop. However, the suspect Mustang kept driving up Corinth Road to Union Highway before crossing onto Burnt Gin Road. The deputy lost sight for a while, but CCSO says the Mustang was located at a residence along the road. The driver told deputies the passenger, identified as 29-year-old Jacob Anthony Phillips, jumped out of the car and fled at the intersection of Corinth Road and Union Highway.
CCSO then used a drone and bloodhounds to search the area near Corinth Baptist Church for two hours, but the search was called off. The driver, 30-year-old Jessica Lyn Cole, was arrested after it was discovered she knew Phillips was a wanted fugitive. Cole also told investigators Phillips threw the gun out before exiting the car, and CCSO found the handgun around 3:30p.m. She has since been charged with aiding and abetting a fugitive.
Phillips has a general sessions bench warrant for failure to appear for a larceny charge and now faces additional charges for discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle among other charges. He stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and has numerous tattoos on his neck, face, and arms.
Anyone who knows of Phillips' whereabouts are urged to call 911 and to not approach him. You can also call 1-888-CRIMESC to leave an anonymous tip, and could be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.