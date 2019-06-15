GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has fired a man who is accused of assaulting a woman.
CCSO says 40-year-old Derrick Greer was booked into the detention center on Saturday. CCSO says they responded to a woman's home on Speedway Road on June 14 at 11 p.m. in reference to an assault. Deputies say the woman told them an off-duty deputy, who works for the department, assaulted her. Deputies then charged and arrested Greer with 3rd degree assault and battery.
Greer's arrest prompted his termination from CCSO.
