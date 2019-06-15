Derrick Greer

Derrick Greer was fired from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office after being charged with 3rd degree assault and battery. This person is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photo: Cherokee County S.O./ June 15, 2019)

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has fired a man who is accused of assaulting a woman.

CCSO says 40-year-old Derrick Greer was booked into the detention center on Saturday. CCSO says they responded to a woman's home on Speedway Road on June 14 at 11 p.m. in reference to an assault. Deputies say the woman told them an off-duty deputy, who works for the department, assaulted her. Deputies then charged and arrested Greer with 3rd degree assault and battery.

Greer's arrest prompted his termination from CCSO.

Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.

Record-breaking necklace on display

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.