CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say they've worked with deputies in Maryland to arrest a wanted fugitive they say is responsible for shooting and killing a man in his Blacksburg home in August 2018.
According to CCSO, 19-year-old Daniel Vaughn Eaton was arrested in the town of Accident, Maryland. Deputies say they worked with the Garret County Sheriff's Office in Maryland to locate and arrest Eaton.
Eaton is the second suspect CCSO has tied to a home invastion on August 9, 2018 that left 26-year-old Marshall Lyles Cooper dead and another victim wounded. Cherokee County deputies had previously arrested Elijah Malik Thompson, 18, in December 2018.
CCSO says if Eaton waives extradition, he could return to Cherokee County within a few days and be officially charged in the case. However, sheriff Steve Mueller has promised that his investigators will work with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office and the South Carolina governor's office if Eaton tries to fight extradition.
CCSO says when Eaton is brought back to South Carolina, he will face the following charges:
- Murder
- Attempted Murder
- 1st degree burglary
- Armed robbery with a deadly weapon
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
