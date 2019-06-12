CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Cherokee County sheriff Steve Mueller says a third suspect wanted in connection with a 2018 murder is now in custody.
Mueller says 19-year-old Dominique J'Vonne Smith, of Pickens, was taken in by Pickens County deputies Wednesday. According to Mueller, Smith played a role in the August 2018 murder of Marshal Lyles Cooper in Blacksburg and had been on the run for several months. Mueller says investigators learned Smith used to reside at an apartment complex on Pickens Drive in Pickens and may have returned there.
Mueller says he contacted Pickens County Sheriff's Office to check the complex, and PCSO took Smith into custody without incident. Smith will remain in the Pickens County Detention Center until Thursday morning. At that time, CCSO will pick up Smith to transfer him back to Cherokee County.
Smith now faces the following charges:
- Murder
- Attempted murder
- 1st degree burglary
- Armed robbery with a deadly weapon
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Mueller notes deputies had previously arrested two other suspects connected to the murder case. Daniel Vaughn Eaton, 19, was arrested by authorities in Maryland in May. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Elijah Malik Thompson was the first suspect taken in, arrested in December 2018.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.